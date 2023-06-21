Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lifted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

