Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EDD opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

