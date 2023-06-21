MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.03. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares.
MRI Interventions Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.
About MRI Interventions
MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
