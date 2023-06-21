My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

