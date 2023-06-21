My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

