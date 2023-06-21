My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.94.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

