My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPGI stock opened at $391.84 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

