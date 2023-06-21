My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

USB opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

