My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

NYSE AJG opened at $211.64 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average is $196.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

