My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 8,643 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

