Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Trading 24.2% Higher

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 24.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 110,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 54,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Nephros Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nephros (NEPH)
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.