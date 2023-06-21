Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Trading 24.2% Higher

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 24.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 110,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 54,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Nephros Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 47.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nephros by 48.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nephros by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

