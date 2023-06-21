NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Shares Down 2.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 42,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 155,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.31.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,376.83% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

