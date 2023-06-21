New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $32,110,919. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

