Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,861 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

