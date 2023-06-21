Next Level Private LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Next Level Private LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

