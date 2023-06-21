Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$11.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

