NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

