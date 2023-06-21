Northland Capmk Comments on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitek Systems in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

