Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.