NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

