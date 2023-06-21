Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.08. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 159.08% and a negative return on equity of 160.76%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

