Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $362.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.