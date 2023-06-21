Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $320.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.82 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

