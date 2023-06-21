Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Omega Flex Stock Down 0.4 %

OFLX stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

