Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.44. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

