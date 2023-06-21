ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

