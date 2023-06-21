ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,629 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

