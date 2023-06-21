OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.44. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 16,200 shares.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

