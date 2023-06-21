Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.