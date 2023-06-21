Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

