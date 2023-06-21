Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

