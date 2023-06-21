Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
