Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

