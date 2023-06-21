Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.26

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $4.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 607,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

