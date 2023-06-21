Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Critical Contrast

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 24.76% 37.95% 22.98% Merck & Co., Inc. 22.52% 37.92% 15.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orion Oyj and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 7 16 0 2.70

Risk and Volatility

Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $120.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Orion Oyj.

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Oyj and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.41 billion 4.88 $368.23 million $1.24 19.68 Merck & Co., Inc. $59.28 billion 4.72 $14.52 billion $5.12 21.53

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj. Orion Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orion Oyj pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Orion Oyj on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. The company also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler; Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler; Formoterol Easyhaler; Budesonide Easyhaler; Beclomet Easyhaler; and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, it provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves primarily healthcare services providers and professional, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centres, clinics and laboratories. Further, it has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal's generic products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

