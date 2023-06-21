Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.50 price objective by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.62% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.53.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

