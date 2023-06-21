Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.