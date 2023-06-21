Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.2 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
