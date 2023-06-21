Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 355

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 355 ($4.54) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.89) to GBX 390 ($4.99) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 350 ($4.48) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
OTC ONTTF opened at $2.84 on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
