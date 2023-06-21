Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NEM stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

