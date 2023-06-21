Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 833.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.62. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

