Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $31,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.46 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,148.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

