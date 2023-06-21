Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $482.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

