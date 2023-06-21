Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $728.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

