Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 1,450 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.1% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.14 and its 200-day moving average is $492.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

