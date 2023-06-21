Paul Bennett Acquires 233,684 Shares of Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Rating) insider Paul Bennett bought 233,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,759.98 ($12,164.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Medallion Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Ravensthorpe gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

