Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $19,634,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

