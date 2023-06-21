Petrus Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Petrus Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of C$41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.00 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PRQ opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.01. The company has a market cap of C$184.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

