Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

