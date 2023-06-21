Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

