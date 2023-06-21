Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $16.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

