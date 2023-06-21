Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

